LAURELTON — The 42nd annual Union County West End Fair Junior Livestock Auction was held recently in Laurelton.
Eighty-five youth members sold animals at the auction. A total of 194 animal lots containing 21 beef breed steers, 23 dairy breed feeder steers, 88 hogs, 27 lambs, 26 goats, four rabbit meat pens, one rabbit meat fryer, and two chicken meat pens were sold. The sale grossed over $184,000. Auctioneer Lori Hess Lauver, along with Dan King and Randall Arnold, donated her company’s time and services as auctioneers at the auction.
Preceding the auction, the Pa. Dept of Agriculture recognized the family of the late Roger Lauver for his past dedication and involvement with the members of the Union County West End Fair. Two members were recognized as Outstanding Junior Fair Members by the UCWEF board of directors. Barbara Franck presented Chloe Hanselman and Sylvia Rishel with this award. A complimentary dinner for the returning livestock buyers was prepared and provided by the Milton FFA chapter.
The Grand Champion Market Steer was purchased by Andrey Kozlov of Thunder Ridge Tree Services from Winfield. A bid of $4.50 per pound was accepted for the 1,370-pound steer owned by Abel Roupp. Roupp is a member of the Kelly-ites 4-H Club and is the son of Tristan and Sarah Roupp of Lewisburg. The 1,405-pound Reserve Champion Market Steer was owned by Ruth Stroup of Kreamer. Stroup is a member of the Good Time 4-H and is the daughter of Kevin and Martha Stroup of Kreamer. Her steer was purchased by Country Cupboard of Lewisburg for a bid of $4.25/lb. Other steer buyers included Blaise Alexander Ford, JD Welding & Sandblasting, Josh Franck’s Trucking & Flag Car Service, MLG Services, Martin’s Steel, LLC, Nittany Mountain Hardwoods, Carriage Corner Restaurant, Jeffrey Doak, Pik-Rite, First Citizens Community Bank, L-M Machinery, Kaiser and Passonetti Mechanical, Martin’s Butchering, American Construction, Windy Valley Hemp, Tnt Flag Cars, Crossroads Chickens LLC, Platinum & Premiere Properties LLC, and Get n Go.
The Champion Market Hog was purchased by Mifflinburg Lumber & Building Supply at $4 a pound. The 260-pound market hog was owned by Ethan Bomgardner of Mifflinburg. Bomgardner is a member of the Cowan Ag 4-H Club and is the son of Daryl and Carrie Bomgardner. Payce Shuck was the owner of this year’s 256-pound Reserve Champion Market Hog. Country Cupboard purchased the reserve champion for $3.75 a pound. Payce is a member of the Kelly-ites 4-H club and is the daughter of Kris and Chastidy Shuck of Mifflinburg. Other swine buyers that supported the youth: Bomgardner Short Horns, A.A. Shaffer Insurance, Apex Agronomics, BS&B Repair, Beck & Platt Fuels, The Bomgardner Family, Larue Reedy, Blaise Alexander Ford, Sholley Agency, Bob’s Cycle Shop, Boop’s Family Hog Farm, Blue Ridge Trucking, Cargill, Criswell Ag Services, Coup Agency, DMS Generator Repair Services, Diefenbach Construction, Fix-It Fetterolf, First Citizens Community Bank, Forest Hill Store, Fulton Bank, Dave Gutelius Excavating, George Farms, Get and Go, Greg Hollebach, Hackenberg Apiaries, Hallmark Feeds, Hoover Tractor Inc., Keiser & Passonetti Mechanical, Martin’s Construction, Insomniac Garage, L & K Trailside Cattle, Kenamond Construction, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, Moser Seed Agency, Mifflinburg Auto Sales, M & J Farms, Matt Bergey-Bierly Campbell Realtors, Bob’s U-Pick Strawberry Patch, Muddy Run Repair, Nittany Mountain Hardwoods, Pik-Rite Inc., R.L. Hackman, S & J Concrete, Raven One Aerial Photography, Roupp’s Funeral Home, Stoltzfus Grain, Susquehanna Community Bank, Sweigart’s Heating and Cooling, Susquehanna Valley Auto Glass, Swirl Shop Salon, Stoney Creek Farms, Tim Kline Auctioneer, T & C Brothers Construction, T Davis Excavating, Turf & Trail, Troester Dairy, UNICO Sealing, Wintersteen Butchering.
The Grand Champion Market Lamb was owned by Mifflinburg FFA member Justin Hook of Lewisburg. The 136-pound Grand Champion Lamb was purchased by Dietrich Concrete along with Insomniac Garage for $6 per pound. Olivia Arnold was the owner of the 138-pound Reserve Grand Champion which was purchased by Hackenberg Apiaries for $4 per pound. Olivia is a member of the Milton FFA. She is the daughter of Randall and Joelle Arnold of Milton. Buyers for the remaining lambs: The Bomgardner Family, CH Waltz & Sons, Hook’s Suffolks, Norm’s Drywall, Pik Rite Inc., Rishel’s Custom Sawing & Tree Service, Stoltzfus Grain, Switzer Run Farm, Messick Farm Equipment, Moyer’s Drywall LLC, Sholley Agency, T&C Brothers Construction, Apex Homes, Imgrund Family Farm, Matt Bergey-Bierly Campbell Realtors, US Rep. Fred Keller, Ike’s Auctioneering,
The Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen was owned by Mason Smith, son of Luke and Alicia Smith. He is a member of the Kelly-ites 4-H club. His 14.39-pound Grand Champion pen of rabbits was bought by Mifflinburg Bank & Trust for $20 a pound. The Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen weighing 13.72 pounds owned by Kelly-ites member John Morris was purchased by Morris and Son Lawncare for $40 per pound. John is the son of Clint and Amy Morris of Mifflinburg. The remaining rabbits were purchased by Muddy Creek Rabbitry, Nolty Equipment, and Boop’s Sporting Goods.
The Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder Steer was sold by Mifflinburg FFA member Rachel Kaler, daughter of Alan and Crystal Kaler of Millmont. The 736-pound feeder steer was purchased by Susquehanna Community Bank for $2.25 a pound. The reserve champion dairy feeder steer was owned by Kelly-ites 4-H member Ashten Seebold of Mifflinburg, daughter of Dustin and Andrea Seebold. The 744-pound feeder steer was purchased by Mifflinburg Bank & Trust for $2.75 a pound. Other dairy feeder steers were purchased by Hallmark Feeds, Chappell’s Trucking, Hackenberg Apiaries, Rambling Hills Farm, Hooks Suffolks, Gessner Produce, Get and Go, Koonsman & Kauffman, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, Three Springs Farm Trucking, Feathers Flying Logistics, LLC, Pik-Rite, Nittany Mountain Hardwoods, Sauers Haven Farm, Stevens Feed Mill, and Stoltzfus Grain
The Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Milton FFA member Olivia Arnold. The 80-pound goat was purchased by Ted’s Transportation for $12 a pound. The 96-pound Reserve Champion Market Goat was sold by Kelly-ites 4-H member Abel Roupp to Ben Dietrich of Dietrich Concrete for $5 per pound. The remaining goats were sold to BS&B Repair, Blaise Alexander Ford, Kelly Ann Acres, Robatin Custom Strategies LLC, Harmony Springs Farm, Matt Bergey-Bierly Campbell Realtors, Norm’s Drywall, Walkers Kennel, Jason Martin Construction, Sunbury Animal Hospital, Susquehanna Valley Vet, Sholley Agency, Jason & Melissa Stahl, S & J Concrete, Stevens Feed Mill, Hallmark Feeds, Hess’s Auctioneering, Jeff Reber, Moser Seed Agency, Rishel’s Custom Sawing & Tree Service, Stoltzfus Grain, Susquehanna Community Bank, and TJ Martin Construction.
The Grand Champion 23.99-pound Meat Pen of Chickens was sold by Paige Rhyne, daughter of Darren and Tammy Rhyne of Mifflinburg. Dr. Jaqueline Rapp from Susquehanna Valley Veterinary Services purchased the lot for $30 a pound. The 25.57-pound Reserve Grand Champion Chicken Meat Pen was purchased by SonRise Meats for $160 a pound. These birds were sold by Good Time 4-H club member Payson Southers, daughter of Bobby and Kelly Southers.
