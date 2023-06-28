MIFFLINBURG — Firefighters from across Union, Northumberland and Snyder counties were called to douse a fire which leveled a home just before 5 a.m. Wednesday along Horseshoe Lane, off of Sportsman's Club Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Mifflinburg Hose Company Assistant Chief Wayne Bierly said said 90% of the home was consumed in flames when firefighters arrived.
There were no injuries. However, Bierly said a dog died in the fire. He did not have the name of the homeowner available for release.
Bierly described the home was a modified, expanded mobile home.
"The homeowner told me he awoke to the smell of smoke and heard popping sounds before escaping the blaze with his life and running to a neighbor to call 9-1-1," said Bierly. "There was also ammo inside the home that was exploding when we arrived on the scene."
Tanker trucks were used to shuttle water to the scene from a pond at the Buffalo Valley Sportsman's Club.
"We laid about 800 feet of hose back to the fire scene," Bierly said. "PPL was also on the scene to cut power to the dwelling. The American Red Cross was there to assist the homeowner."
Bierly said a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal determined the fire was sparked by a malfunctioning refrigerator, located in an inclosed porch.
Bierly said the home was a total loss, and believes the homeowner had insurance on the building.
According to Bierly, firefighters had difficulty getting to the fscene due to it being located along a long lane, which was overgrown with trees and brush.
"We almost lost a mirror off our engine getting back to the fire," said Bierly.
He cautions homeowners to make sure access to their homes are unhindered, should an emergency break out and they have to get to the scene.
Firefighters from Mifflinburg, New Berlin, West End, Penns Creek, Middleburg and Turbot Township were called to the scene. Milton firefighters stood by at the Mifflinburg station while crews were on scene along Horseshoe Lane.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
