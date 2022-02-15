MONTANDON — From donating $5,000 to an organization working with service members injured in the line of duty to building a wheelchair ramp for a disabled Northumberland man, Montandon American Legion Post 841 is focused on serving veterans.
Randy Kerstetter, the post's commander and adjutant, said the Legion recently presented a $5,000 donation to Hunts For Healing.
"We had a Chinese auction in November," Kerstetter said. "Some of (the proceeds) went to our children's Christmas party."
The remainder was donated to Hunts For Healing, which Kerstetter said the Legion has supported in the past.
"This was our biggest donation to them," he said.
According to Kerstetter, Hunts For Healing takes wounded veterans on hunting trips.
In addition to the $5,000 contribution, Kerstetter said Legion members recently built a wheelchair ramp for Robert Hartley, a disabled veteran from Northumberland.
The Legion learned of Hartley through Dana Walter, president of the Montandon American Legion Post 841 Ladies Auxiliary.
"She let us know this disabled veteran was in need of a ramp," Kerstetter explained. "We said 'we will build him one.'"
In addition to providing the manpower to build the ramp, Kerstetter said the Legion also purchased the materials needed for the project.
Legion members Chuck Beck, Chris Smith, Scott Thomas and Steve Thomas handled the construction of the ramp.
"That's what we're here for, to help veterans when they need the help," Kerstetter said.
Contributions have also been made to a number of other community organizations.
According to information provided by Kerstetter, the Legion has also donated varying amounts to: Susquehanna Valley Camp Cadet, Milton Harvest Festival, Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, William Cameron Engine Company, Susquehanna Motorcycle Club, Evangelical Community Hospital Hospice, Wreaths for Warriors and Camp Victory. The post also sponsored a Legion baseball team.
Kerstetter served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 through 1971, and became an American Legion member prior to his discharge.
"I was Navy air," he said. "I was on an aircraft carrier."
Kerstetter was stationed in Mississippi and Virginia during his time in the service, which included a deployment to the Middle East.
He was in charge of the tire shop on the aircraft carrier, where he noted airplane tires needed to be rebuilt frequently to ensure the safety of the aircrafts.
As a veteran, Kerstetter said he's glad to be part of an organization which helps other veterans.
"I love the people I'm with," he said. "i like being around fellow veterans.
"It's important for our organization to reach out to other veterans," he continued. "I wish we could get younger members."
Kerstetter noted that anyone who served in the U.S. military can become an American Legion member. The Legion is looking to grow its membership base in order to better serve other veterans.
For more information on Montandon American Legion Post 841, or becoming a member, contact the Legion at 570-523-6205.
