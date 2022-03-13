ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College recognized its student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen winter athletic teams.
Local students include:
• Tyler Pick, of Watsontown, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a member of the men's swimming team.
• Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, ipursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and a member of the indoor men's track and field team.
• Ian Paul, of Coal Township, pursuing a bachelor of science in actuarial science and a member of the indoor men's track and field team.
• Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy and a member of the women's swimming team.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and a member of the women's swimming team.
• Cara Snook, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
