HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Millmont man has been charged with felony assault and related charges stemming from allegations he struck someone with a bat.
Troopers charged Floyd M. Houdeshell, 48, of 3420 Creek Road, Millmont, with two felony counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault (two counts) and a summary count of harassment following an alleged incident at around 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at his Union County residence.
Tpr. Colton Killion filed charges based on allegations Houdeshell argued with, and tackled the person, then struck the person in the head with a bat. Killion noted the victim had a head wound consistent with the alleged attack.
Houdeshell is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. March 9 for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
