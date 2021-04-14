WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters, in partnership with Hope Enterprises, will be holding the Annual Cutters 5K Saturday, June 12, at Historic Bowman Field, Williamsport. Registration opens at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9.
The course has runners starting outside the ballpark entrance with the final leg taking place inside the stadium.
All proceeds benefit the Hope Foundation and Hope’s TeenLink facility. The TeenLink site, located next to the McCall Middle School in Montoursville, is a community-based learning opportunity for local school districts, BLaST IU 17, autism support coordination and Hope individuals.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place runners in seven male and female age categories, with the first-place runners having the opportunity to throw out ceremonial first pitches at the Williamsport Crosscutters game on June 19. Additionally, prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female walkers.
Last year’s race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s event will follow CDC guidelines including masking during check-in, and post-race awards along with a timed staggered start to assure safety and social distancing.
Online registration is available at FalconRaceTiming.com, by clicking on Registration. Entry forms and more information can be found by visiting Crosscutters.com or the Crosscutters offices at Historic Bowman Field.
