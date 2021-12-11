WATSONTOWN — Adorning a Christmas tree in a room at the Kingdom Kidz home in Watsontown are photos of puppets which are on the organization's wish list.
Kingdom Kidz General Manager Lisa Derr said the nonprofit has launched an Adopt a Puppet program. The pictured puppets represent ones which the team would like to add to its collection of puppets to be used during performances.
More than two decades ago when Donna Bridge founded Kingdom Kidz while working at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in Milton, Derr said a similar adoption program was launched.
At the time, people were asked to purchase puppets to be used as part of the new ministry.
Years later, Derr said Kingdom Kidz felt it was time to launch a similar program.
"We were thinking of ways to get puppets that we need, plus teach children too give to others," she said.
Families, or anyone, can adopt a puppet — to be used by Kingdom Kidz — through the new program.
New puppets range in price from $45 to $159.
"The $45 are the fish puppets, smaller puppets," Derr said.
Hand puppets range in price from $129 to $149. Large puppets used during black-light programs cost $159.
Once an individual or family selects the puppet they would like to adopt, and present the donation to Kingdom Kidz, Derr said they will receive a certificate of adoption.
Kingdom Kidz will order the puppet, and after it's added to the collection the adoptee will receive a photo of the puppet their donation purchased.
"When they come to programs here, they can see their puppet is being put to good use," Derr said.
Like with most nonprofits, she said donations to Kingdom Kidz have slowed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our donations are down, because people are not sure how things are going to go," Derr said. "This is a good way for people to donate, in a creative and different way."
For a variety of reasons, Derr said the organization must frequently replace some of its puppets. In many cases, she said the puppets are used hard and become worn.
In addition, she said Kingdom Kidz sometimes gives away older puppets to organizations starting their own puppet ministry.
Six to eight of Kingdom Kidz puppets were left with a ministry in Jamaica when volunteers and staff traveled on a mission trip there.
Derr said Kidz recently received a phone call from a church looking to start its own puppet ministry. The organization will be donating some of its older puppets to that effort.
However, she stressed that all puppets purchased through the adoption program will remain with Kingdom Kidz.
"The ones that are adopted will stay either in our building or go out on the road (to performances) with us," Derr said.
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, she said Kingdom Kidz was presenting approximately 180 shows per year.
While the organization is slowly beginning to again travel again to present shows, many programs are also presented from the puppet home at 11 E. Third St.
The next such performance will be a free event slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. The first 20 children through the door will receive a $5 McDonald's gift certificate.
The program, "Christmas Through the Years," will feature classic Christmas carols set to rock-n-roll music.
Derr noted that those who attend the performance will have the opportunity to check out the Christmas tree with the puppets available for adoption.
Anyone interested in adoption can visit the puppet home or call 570-838-3133.
In the new year, Derr said Kingdom Kidz will be opening the puppet home for groups or individuals to visit. Additional information on the hours and days the home will be open will soon be determined.
The cost to attend will be $7 per person, and gift certificates will be available for purchase.
According to Derr, the puppet home features various rooms where activities can be completed.
In a sewing room, individuals can make their own puppet. Recording, craft and performance rooms are also part of the facilities.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit hiskingdomkidz.org.
