Watsontown council to express opposition to police funding proposal

WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council plans to formally denounce a proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf to charge all municipalities for Pennsylvania State Police services, regardless of whether the municipalities have their own police department.
Through a formula proposed by Wolf as part of his 2021-2022 budget, municipalities which already have a police force would be charged separate fees than municipalities which rely on state police coverage.
Under the proposal, Watsontown would be charged $12,664 per year.
During a Monday work session, Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said council members expressed an interest in passing a resolution opposing Wolf’s proposal.
Council is expected to vote on the resolution at its March 8 meeting.
“We pay for (the Watsontown) police department, we also pay state taxes,” Jarrett said. “Why should we write a check for state police on top of that?”
During the work session, Jarrett said council also discussed multiple complaints received about residents not shoveling the snow from their sidewalks.
Jarrett noted that 99% of residents do remove the snow from their walks in a timely manner. However, he encouraged everyone to do so.
“It’s been a long winter, but it’s almost over,” he said. “Please, get out there (and shovel)... Nobody enjoys it, but it’s part of living in Pennsylvania.”
According to Jarrett, a borough ordinance states snow must be removed from walks within 24 hours of a snowfall ending.
If snow is not removed on time, Jarrett said borough officials either call the residents or send a letter advising the snow must be removed.
“Once we send the letter, that’s their warning,” Jarrett said.
If the borough finds the walks are not shoveled after that warning, Jarrett said the borough’s code enforcement officer can become involved and issue citations to the residents.
“It’s never about fining people,” he said. “We want to take care of the problem, whether it’s the snow or overgrown grass.”
Jarrett also touched on the borough’s ownership of the former Santander Bank building on Main Street, which remains vacant.
He said the borough has been in discussions with an entity potentially interested in using the building. However, he noted that the coronavirus pandemic has most entities shy about making moves.
“We are hopeful that something’s going to happen (with the building) this year,” Jarrett said. “It’s an asset... The fact that Watsontown Borough controls that asset is a good thing.”
He said the borough has been able to utilize the building.
“We’ve used it for (police department) K-9 training a few times,” Jarrett said. “We used it for storage for an auction that benefitted the fire company.”
He noted the building is “structurally sound” and “attractive.”
“When council decided to buy the building, (they realized) development takes a long time,” Jarrett said.
