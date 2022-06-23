NEW COLUMBIA — Connecting young people with aquatic resources is the objective of a day camp being held this week in Union County.
John Zaktansky, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper executive director, said HERYN (Helping Engage our River’s Youth with Nature) days could help some young people do things they have never done.
Activities planned included safely learning kayak skills and casting with fishing gear at the Central Pa. Wesleyan Camp in White Deer Township.
“A lot of them have never been in kayaks,” Zaktansky said. “Even those who have may have had bad experiences or skill sets they need to improve on to do things.”
Even donning a life vest can be new to some kids.
“Some people never experience that until it is an emergency situation,” Zaktansky said. “Here they are able to experience that up front and flip a kayak in a pool to get used to it.”
Campers trained with kayaks in the pool in the morning, and practiced tying knots and casting with a sinker and bobber attached to a line. In the afternoon, campers paddled kayaks in a nearby lake and sought fish in the waterway.
Zaktansky said one of the objectives of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is to promote protection of aquatic resources by young people. He called them the next generation of stewards and hoped they would return home and ask their families for a kayak or fishing gear.
Casting practice included knot-tying using a simple, strong technique called the Palomar knot.
“It is easy to tie and is very strong,” said Walt Bingaman, who helped out during HERYN days. “It is doubled through your hook or sinker. The more you pull on it, the stronger it gets.”
Bingaman and Mike Arnold helped the young people cast both over the top and side-armed. The end of the day included additional information about protecting the watershed.
