State Police at Milton
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Shane Duneyer, 21, of Milton, with driving under the influence of marijuana as the result of an incident which occurred at 1015 p.m. Feb. 3 at Housels Run Road and Spruce Alley, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Two-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured in a crash which occurred at 8:52 a.m. Feb. 3 along at Route 44 and Rovendale Drive, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2008 Subaru Impreza driven by Christena Hostetler, 21, of Watsontown, traveled through a stop sign on Rovendale Drive and struck a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Kristen Bastian, 46, of Turbotville.
Hostetler sustained a suspected minor injury, while Bastian sustained injuries of unknown severity, troopers reported. Hostetler was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
One-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — An 11-year-old boy sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:33 p.m. Feb. 3 along River Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2022 Saturn SC driven by Courtney Baumgarner, 36, of Coal Township, went off the roadway on a curve, and struck a utility pole.
Baumgarner and passenger Lisa Goode, 56, of Lewisburg, were uninjured. An 11-year-old Coal Township boy sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers reported. Baumgarner was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Reckless endangerment
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 1,000-pound grout reel was found to be blocking the right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound.
The wheel was found at 5:01 p.m. Jan. 16 in Valley Township, Montour County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Kaslam Bostic, 18, of Danville, was charged after allegedly shoving Nathaniel Hulyo, 26, of Danville, a staff member at North Central Secure Treatment unit.
The incident occurred at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at 36 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Identity theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported identity theft of Kenneth Flewelling, 57, of New Columbia.
The incident was reported at 7:43 p.m. Feb. 2 along White Deer Pike, Lewis Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove
Vehicle vs. deer
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Karen Straub, 56, of Millmont, was uninjured when troopers said a 2014 Ford Focus she was driving struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 6:46 p.m. Feb. 3 along Route 104, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Union County
Marriage Licenses
• Ashley L. Andrucyk, 31, Lewisburg to Skyler R. Whistler, 29, Columbus, Miss.
Deed Transfers
• Ginger G. Emes, to John Yount, property in Mifflinburg, $257,000.
• Alvie W. Smith, Karen S. Smith, Paul F. Zerbe Jr., Denise E. Zerbe, Dixie Bieber, Lance R. Yocum, Larry D. Finsterbush, Brenda L. Finsterbush, Donna L. Amspacher, Deborah C. Bair, Buffalo Valley Sportsmens Association Inc., Duane P. Reber, Laura K. Peffer, Jeffery Lann, Robert W. Magyar, Sharon E. Magyar, Danny Ramer, Tiffani W. Ramer, Bradley J. Harvey, Keith Aurand, Sherri Aurand, to Alvie W. Smith, Karen S. Smith, Paul F. Zerbe Jr., Denise E. Zerbe, Dixie Bieber, Lance R. Yocum, Larry D. Finsterbush, Brenda L. Finsterbush, Donna L. Amspacher, Deborah C. Bair, Buffalo Valley Sportsmens Association Inc., Duane P. Reber, Laura K. Peffer, Jeffery Lann, Robert W. Magyar, Sharon E. Magyar, Danny Ramer, Tiffani W. Ramer, Bradley J. Harvey, Keith Aurand, Sherri Aurand, main agreements with West Buffalo and Lewis townships.
• Michael F. Gates, Union County Court of Common Pleas, to David R. Benfer, Franklin Benfer, Quiet Title, Buffalo Township.
• William A. Troutman, Donna J. Troutman, to B2L2E L.L.C. property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David R. Johnson, Christine J. Dewire, Peter C. Johnson to Penns Creek Cabin L.L.C., property in Hartley Township, $1.
• 535 Inc., Five Thirty Five Inc. to ACLG Props L.L.C., property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Ryan L. Zimmerman, Mary R. Zimmerman to Janel D. Horvath, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Janice M. Haines, Alexander J. Haines to Elvin M. Zimmerman, Sarah A. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Matthew B. Stewart, to Union County, Property in White Deer Township, Ag Land Conservation, $1.
• Lillian Lichtenberger, to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kevin R. Martin, Emily R. Martin to Eugene Z. Horning, Anne Mae Horning, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michelle R. Beiler, Michelle R. Oswald, John R. Beiler, to John R. Beiler, Michelle R. Beiler, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rose M. Schluter Revocable Trust, Janet A. Cipriani Trustee, Richard F. Schluter Trustee, Joseph F. Cipriani Trustee, to John R. Beiler, Michelle R. Beiler, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy N. Troutman, Shirley A. Troutman, to Timothy N. Troutman, property in east Buffalo Township, $1.
•Joan K. Klinger to Joan K. Klinger, Elizabeth M. Mattern, Seth T. Mattern, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Stacy K. Anderson, George P. Yocca, Alicia R. Yocca, Joseph F. Yocca, Alfred T. Yocca II, Gail L. Yocca, to Harold M. Yocca, Julianne H. Belanger, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Clair E. Brown, Sharon M. Brown, to Citizens Electric Company, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Steven R. Miller, Betty J. Miller to 886 Smith Road L.L.C., property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Janet A. Cipriani Trustee, Richard F. Schluter Trustee, Joseph F. Cipriani, Rose Marie Schluter Revocable Trust, to Jed D. Epler, Beth J. Epler, property in East Buffalo Township, $275,000.
• Richard A. Everetts Administrator, Joyce E. Everetts Estate, Joyce E. Abramo Estate, to Richard A Everetts, Christopher M. Kitchen, Tasha Hoffman, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Richard A. Everetts, Christopher M. Kitchen, Lori A. Kitchen, Tasha Hoffman to Lori A. Kitchen, Christopher M. Kitchen, property in Gregg township, $1.
• Andrew Keister, Sandra Keister to Kelly Township, Storm Water Management Main.
• Kelly Township, to Andrew Keister, Sandra Keister, Kelly Township, Improvement Guarantee.
• Daryl L. Beiler, Gina L. Beiler to Daryl L. Beiler, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael F. Gates Estate, Michael F. Gates, Cindy L. Gates Administratrix, to Kevin R. Martin, Emily R. Martin, John I. Martin, Mary Ann Martin, Daniel B. Nolt, Esther Z. Nolt, property in White Deer Township, $1,000,000.
• Susan E. Evans, Robert C. Rice Jr. to Mifflinburg Original Italian Pizza, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
