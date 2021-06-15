MONTGOMERY — Kevin Bittenbender, organizer of the Freedom Bike Ride, predicted the return of the ride this month would be something special.
The five-day trek for cyclists with physical challenges and their supporters would begin Monday, June 21 in the Washington, D.C. area.
The first stage, Bittenbender said, would start in Percival Va. and cover about 60 miles along the Washington-Old Dominion (Va.) Rails-to-Trails. He noted the nationally known trail was “absolutely amazing.”
The ride for the first day would conclude in the District of Columbia near the Vietnam War Memorial.
The second day, with more than 40 miles of riding, will find the group heading from the capital district to the north.
“We are going to ride around D.C. and hit up all the memorials,” Bittenbender said. “From the Jefferson (Memorial) to the Washington Monument to the Korean War Memorial and the World War II Memorial. Then we are going out to and end at Baltimore Harbor.”
An auto-portage to Gettysburg was part of the plan before the third day’s ride.
Bittenbender said their visit to the Gettysburg Battlefield National Military Park would include guidance and talk by a certified historian.
“This year (Historian Bill Fink) is going to talk about (Gen. James) Longstreet’s counter-march,” Bittendbender said. “It was a huge decision, if you are a Civil War buff.”
Longstreet delayed carrying out orders of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The delay is among the most crucial moments remembered from three-days of Civil War fighting in the Gettysburg area.
“The Union was able to sustain and capture Gettysburg,” Bittenbender said. “It was at a pivotal point.”
The ride usually concluded on parade day.
Though a modified version of the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade will not happen until August, the fourth and fifth days of the Freedom Bike Ride would carry on locally as they always have.
Day four would begin in Mifflinburg, include a 30-mile ride to Middleburg before returning to the Rusty Rail.
The fifth day, as in years past, would start and finish at Wolfe Field, Lewisburg, and cover about 25 miles in upper Northumberland County. Rolling hills, small communities and lush landscapes would be among the attractions both days.
Bittenbender said anticipation was running high for the five days of riding. Veterans were particularly prone to struggle during the pandemic due to the loss of personal interaction.
“They are so looking forward to it,” he said. “That is probably why I have such a huge participation list of injured veterans who want to do this ride.”
Athleticism and fitness for amputees has been aided by medical advances in recent years. Among them, a procedure which implants a pin in the remaining bone of an amputated limb.
Once healed, Bittenbender said osseointegration allows a prosthetic device to be snapped on or off. The result saves time by avoiding the need for constant cleaning and daily adjustments. It also reduces the possibility pressure sores which prevent use of prosthetic devices.
One of the riders signed up for 2021, Bittenbender noted, said being fitted with an osseointegration pin allowed the two hours per day of prep time or take-down time to be spent doing other things.
Bittenbender, having seen the devices at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said it was “amazing” what the new technology could do.
“It is very heartwarming,” he added. “(The technology) motivates them, broadens what they can do and increases their abilities to heal.”
One of the new riders this year would be a woman amputee from Harrisburg who began cross-country skiing in May.
Aniya Wolfe, who had played wheelchair basketball, has since planned a series of courses and camps to get to the Para-olympic level. Wolfe will be using a hand cycle, one of several pieces of equipment which Bittenbender is able to supply.
Other adaptive cycles, custom-made and with price tags up in the $10,000 range, were donated. The cost, Bittenbender added, was not only because of their complexity but also because an adaptive cycle is considered a piece of medical equipment.
Bittenbender said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines would be followed, with a cap of 30 riders. More information is available at the Freedom Bike Ride Facebook or via email at kbittenbender@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.