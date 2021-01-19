HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 138 over six-area counties based on data released Tuesday by the Department of Health. New deaths rose by eight.
Confirmed new cases rose by 51 in Northumberland County, 39 in Lycoming County, 24 in Columbia County, 22 in Snyder County and 12 in Union County. Case counts were adjusted downward in Montour County.
Four new deaths were reported in Lycoming County, three in Northumberland County and one in Union County.
Statewide, there were 5,341 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 777,186 since March, Department of Health data showed.
There are 4,582 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 950 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8–14 stood at 12.7%.
There were 77 new deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 19,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 5,657 (271 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 6,558 cases (183 deaths)
• Union County, 3,221 cases (62 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,452 cases (99 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,022 cases (58 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,345 cases (38 deaths)
