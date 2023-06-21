Bucknell student conducting Coal Region research

Matt McMullen

 PROVIDED BY EMILY PAINE/BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

LEWISBURG — Matt McMullen — a Bucknell University Class of 2024 geography major from Ewing, N.J. — wants to help two former Pennsylvania coal-mining towns reap these benefits.

For the past year, McMullen has been working as a place studies research intern with the Bucknell Center for Sustainability and Environment, conducting research to inform revitalization efforts in Shamokin and Kulpmont. The aspiring urban planner is drawing up plans to clean up two vacant lots and transform them into "pocket parks" or "parkettes" — small outdoor spaces where grass, trees and flowers can grow and neighbors will flock to and flourish.

