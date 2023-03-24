Michael Stender

Michael Stender

SUNBURY — The field of Republican candidates for Pennsylvania’s 108th House District was narrowed down from eight to one during Thursday night’s conferee.

“I’m really excited to have the chance to represent the Republican party in the May 16th primary,” said Michael Stender, a firefighter in Harrisburg who claimed his party’s nomination. “I look forward to getting out and meeting everyone in the district and working hard for the citizens of the 108th.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.