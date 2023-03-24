SUNBURY — The field of Republican candidates for Pennsylvania’s 108th House District was narrowed down from eight to one during Thursday night’s conferee.
“I’m really excited to have the chance to represent the Republican party in the May 16th primary,” said Michael Stender, a firefighter in Harrisburg who claimed his party’s nomination. “I look forward to getting out and meeting everyone in the district and working hard for the citizens of the 108th.”
The evening was moderated by Bernie Comfort, vice chairwoman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party. There were 21 conferees present, with 15 from Northumberland County and six from Montour County. A quorum of voting members, which is 50% plus one, had to be established for a candidate to achieve the nomination.
Voting took place in multiple rounds, with candidates being eliminated when they received fewer than 20% of the vote. In the end, Michael Stender received 11 votes and Joe Moralez, Milton Borough Council vice president, received 10.
“It was a hard race to get this far and I know that Stender also has a tough road ahead of him,” said Moralez. “Whatever he needs, whatever support I can give him to help out to ensure he is our next state representative in the 108, I will do.”
Each candidate was given the opportunity to make a short speech, followed by a three-minute question and answer session with the conferees.
“I want to uphold the legacy that Merle Philips started and that Lynda Schlegel-Culver continued,” said Stender, speaking of the representatives who formerly held the 108th district seat.
When asked about the biggest economic issue facing Pennsylvanians, Stender iterated his support for properly funding education and securing more pipelines throughout the state to increase access to natural gas energy.
Among the othe candidates present at the conferee were Andrew Ramos, David Ackley, Tom Webb, Gary Truckenmiller, Steve Brosious and Edward Rothermel.
The election for the 108th district is scheduled for May 16, and Stender plans to spend the intervening time getting to know potential constituents.
“I’m going to get out and make sure I visit all the communities and meet with the citizens of the district,” said Stender.
Montour and Northumberland County democrats also held an online conferee with four candidates: Jason Radel and John Cooper of Northumberland County, Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, and Amber Heidig, who serves as the chairperson of the Montour County Democratic Committee.
“We’re in the voting process now,” said Heidig, on Thursday night. “We expect to announce results in the next 12 to 24 hours.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.