WILLIAMSPORT — "Cooking, Baking and Food Preserving from Hearth to Stove" will be presented at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, in the Community Room of the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Heather Hibbs, the guest speaker, will cover the history of food in large sweeping themes. Starting with what was available and using antique cooking equipment, she will mix in techniques, add a large portion of trivia, a dash of archeology, a pinch of science and top it off with resources.
Hibbs is the owner of Treadle Treasures, an Etsy store offering Civil War era attire and accessories for men, women and children. She and her husband, Andy, live in Snyder County and have two daughters in college. She is active in her church and enjoys hiking and kayaking.
For more information, visit www.tabermuseum.org.
