TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School has announced its Students of the Month for February.
Emma Podobinski, the daughter of Michael Podobinski and Emily Ayers, has been named Outstanding Senior.
Emma is a member of the Class of 2023, Concert Choir president, and is involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, Spanish Club and golf team.
Outside of school, she is a member of the Community Mennonite Fellowship youth group and worship team. She has participated in multiple mission trips, including to Gator Wilderness Camp School in Florida and Restoration Ministries in Chicago. She has volunteered at Camp Good News, Northumberland.
Emma takes piano and voice lessons, and enjoys playing the ukulele. She is employed at Old Navy.
After graduating, she plans to major in communications at Houghton University. She plans to study abroad, in London, during the spring semester of her freshman year.
Morgan Way has been named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Adam Way and Amy Gresh.
Morgan is involved with golf and choir. She works at Weis Markets, and enjoys pottery.
After high school, she plans to attend Bloomsburg University.
Emily Trautman, the daughter of Mark and Erin Trautman, has been named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
She is a member of Student Council, and involved with golf and choir.
Emily plans to major in business at Millersville University. She hopes to own her own business, and become a real estate agent.
Rachel Fillman has been named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month. She is the daughter of John and Angie Fillman.
Rachel is a member of National Honor Society, DECA, Warrior Run News and choir.
She works at Dunkin, and enjoys spending time with friends and going to the gym.
After high school, she plans to attend McCann School of Business and Technology, and then Bloomsburg University. She hopes to become a paralegal.
