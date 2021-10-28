WILLIAMSPORT — Rudy Mummey will present a program on the history of flags at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the community room of the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Mummey, who was born and raised in Hughesville, is a graduate of Lycoming College and Bucknell University. He taught in the Lewisburg Area High School district for 39 years.
The first flag he owned was one he made in sixth grade, a re-creation of the flag flown at Bunker Hill. Since that time, he has accumulated more th an 1,700 flags and he routinely flies flags on two stands in his front yard. Flags from around the world as well as historically-significant flags are in his collection.
For more information, visit www.tabermuseum.org.
