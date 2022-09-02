Watsontown Police Strangulation
WATSONTOWN — Danielle Bricker, 40, of Watsontown, has been charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 30 in Watsontown.
Police said Bricker allegedly choked and threatened to kill a man, prior to fleeing. She was later taken into custody by the Danville Police Department.
She was arraigned and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 14 before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported taking Blake Smith, 21, of Shamokin, into custody, and filing driving under the influence charges.
The incident occurred at 12:19 a.m. July 15 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported arresting Lacey Goss, 39, of Richfield, after she was allegedly found driving while intoxicated, with a 4-year-old girl in the vehicle.
The incident occurred at 4:39 a.m. June 19 along Route 35, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Arden Yerger, 59, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged after allegedly threatening to kill a 59-year-old man and a 64-year-old man, both of Mount Pleasant Mills.
PENN TOWNSHIP — Kalani Betts, 23, of Sunbury, has been charged after troopers said she reported giving birth to a baby which died.
According to troopers, Betts claimed a woman named Emily disposed of the baby’s body. Following interviews, troopers said they determined Betts was never pregnant and the entire story was fabricated.
The incident was reported Aug. 29 at 81 Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
The incident occurred at 7:31 p.m. Aug. 21 along Flint Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old New Oxford boy was charged following an alleged assault which occurred Aug. 20 along Route 35, Penn Township, Snyder County.
HUGHESVILLE — Troopers said a 15-year-old Hughesville girl struck a 40-year-old Hughesville woman in the face.
The incident occurred at 10:05 a.m. Aug. 28 along East Academy Street, Hughesville.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Lehman Brown, 47, of Unityville, was charged after allegedly hitting a 45-year-old Unityville woman on the back of the head during an argument.
The incident occurred at 11:12 p.m. Aug. 11 along Cleman Hollow Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Patrick Simcox, 57, of Hughesville, was charged after allegedly making physical contact with Dakota Egli, 27, of Hughesville.
