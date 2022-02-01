READING — Albright College recently announced the awarding of Academic Merit Awards.
Brynn McRae, of Montgomery, has earned a $17,000 annual Dean's Scholarship. Currently attending Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School, McRae is interested in studying the Albright Alpha program or the nursing college. Dean's Scholarships are offered to students with excellent academic records who demonstrate a commitment to school and community involvement.
Taylor McRae, of Montgomery, has earned a $17,000 annual Dean's Scholarship. Currently attending Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School, McRae is interested in studying the Albright Alpha program.
Kira Hackenberg, of Mifflinburg, has earned a $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship. Currently attending Mifflinburg Area High School, Hackenberg is interested in studying psychology, sociology, criminology or child development. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top 5% of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.
Riley Murray, of Milton, has earned a $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship. Currently attending Milton Area High School, Murray is interested in studying business administration or psychology.
Cadence Gardiner, of Watsontown, has earned a $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship. Currently attending Warrior Run High School, Gardiner is interested in studying biology, biotechnology pre-dentistry or crime and justice.
