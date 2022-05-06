WILLIAMSPORT — Elaine Decker will present "Travel Back in Time" during a society program to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the Community Room of the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
A native of Williamsport, Decker is a local historian, professional photographer, and author. Her recently published book, "Past and Present Williamsport," illustrates streetscapes and buildings from the last two centuries and their present incarnations through her photography.
