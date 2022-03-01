LEWISBURG — More than 20 Lewisburg residents attended a Monday night meeting of a newly formed Conditional Use Hearing Board.
The board was specifically assembled to determine whether an addition of townhouses to Derrstown Village, a private residential development, met permitted conditional use criteria as currently proposed. Environmental compatibility with the surrounding area, suitability of use and accessibility were among the criteria the board would consider.
Derrstown Village “Phase 1” units along Saint Anthony Street have already been approved. The proposed townhouses would be along Hazel Tree Alley, behind the units which are already under construction.
Debra Sulai, Lewisburg Borough Council president, chaired the hearing also attended by council members Michael Derman, Jordi Comas, David Heayn and Dianne Powers.
William Lowthert, borough manager, Solicitor Andy Lyons and David Hines, Central Keystone Council of Government (CK-COG) zoning administrator, also attended.
Testimony from residents included Elena Machado who asked that the board deny the request of the developer as it did not meet conditional use for suitability, safety, welfare and other criteria.
Ellen Herman, also a nearby resident, read comments from residents along Beck Street who felt the additional townhouses would jeopardize the safety of family members. Rejection of the proposed new townhouses was requested along with widening of nearby streets was asked for. Other comments claimed the fire vehicle access would be compromised if the development grows.
Herman, who illustrated her testimony with still photos, said safety of the community was dependent on control of runoff and storm water. The property, previously a site for greenhouses, once allowed for more infiltration of storm water. Increasing amounts of rainfall projected for the next 20 years would add to what she called existing runoff problems.
Whether auto traffic associated with townhouses would pose safety troubles was also added to the record. Jackson Hill, who has an auto garage along Hazel Tree Alley, was concerned that motorists who use the alley and Beck Street as a “short cut” to avoid the center of downtown would pass through rapidly and make backing into the alley difficult.
Clearances at and near a corner from Beck Street to Hazel Tree Alley were also addressed.
Resident David Seybold noted motorists sometimes encroached his property at the corner. Seybold said access to his property would not be compromised if motorists were not permitted to go from Beck Street to Hazel Tree Alley when asked.
Chris Watts, project engineer representing developer Walnut Builders LLC, replied that automatic traffic counters were placed on the alley for a week to measure current traffic. Traffic flow projections were made from that data.
The Conditional Use Hearing Board will deliberate and make a decision within 45 days. The decision will be reported in a public meeting. Lewisburg Borough Council will then approve or not approve conditional use, with or without reasonable conditions.
If approved, the developer will submit a land development plan for further review, Planning Commission review and recommendation, which will lead to a final vote by borough council.
