MILTON — Partnerships which have been forged between several organizations has resulted in hundreds of dollars worth of food items being donated to an effort to feed those in the Milton area who otherwise might go without.
Volunteers with Eagle Grange No. 1 of Montgomery and Oliver's Backpacks of Pennsdale on Wednesday delivered donations of food items and backpacks to Milton Area High School FFA members.
David Bittner, FFA advisor, said the items will be going to the Panther Packs program, which operates of of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church and provides weekend food items to Milton elementary students in need.
At a November meeting, Eagle Grange Program Coordinator Doug Bonsall said someone suggested collecting holiday food items for a family in need.
Rather than just providing for one family, Bonsall said the grange members decided to tap into partnerships they've already established to provide food to others.
He approached FFA chapters in both the Milton area and Montgomery school districts about providing food items for students in need.
Bonsall said grange members collected approximately $500 worth of food items, which were delivered to the two schools Wednesday.
In addition to the food items donated by the grange, Bittner said his students collected about $200 worth of food.
According to Bittner, Milton's FFA chapter was founded three years ago. Between 125 and 150 students are involved.
Milton's FFA chapter has been working with Eagle Grange for about one year.
Through a scholarship program established by the grange, first-year Milton FFA students receive FFA jackets purchased by the grange. Bittner said the jackets cost approximately $100 each.
"It's really helpful," he said, of the scholarship.
The two organizations work together on other projects as well. FFA and grange members partnered together to offer activities at a fair, and worked together on several community service projects.
Milton FFA members will be doing landscaping work at a pavilion being built at the grange hall.
"We're all about partnerships," Bittner said.
Emily Nicholas, a Milton junior and president of the school's FFA chapter, said she enjoys working with other organizations.
"It's really nice to know we're making a little difference in the community," she said.
The food to be given out as part of the Panther Packs program will be placed in the backpacks.
Eight-year-old Oliver Doyle, of Pennsdale, founded the backpack program when he was 5.
"I felt bad for the kids who didn't have backpacks," Doyle said.
Melissa Wertman-Dyle, Oliver's mother, said the organization has given out 800 backpacks since it was launched.
"We've sent them as far as Uganda," she said.
The organization accepts donations to purchase the backpacks. For more information on Oliver's Backpacks, visit the organization's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.