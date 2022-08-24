Legislators tour hospital facilities

Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R1-08) and Evangelical Community Hospital Pesident and CEO Kendra Aucker listen as Stacie Gaul, associate vice president of Support Services and Capital Planning at the hospital explains how the new chiller works.

 Provided by Deanna Hollenbach/Evangelical Community Hospital

LEWISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) recently toured Evangelical Community Hospital’s plant facility.

While on the tour, hospital staff were able to talk about the new 750-ton magnetic bearing chiller, a higher quality, more efficient chiller that will increase capacity, provide redundancy, and provide chilled water to the hospital under emergency power.

