Public safety initiatives designed to enhance community relationships

Staff Sgt. Colbey Russell and Officer Shamar Whitmore model new uniforms and body cameras next to a Public Safety vehicle wrapped in an updated livery.

 Provided by Emily Paine/Bucknell University Communication

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University Chief of Public Safety Anthony Morgan made it a stated goal to “continue to strengthen community relationships and public trust while striving for excellence” during a “Community Conversation on Public Safety” held in March, just weeks after his arrival on campus. Several new initiatives have since been rolled out to advance the realization of that goal.

Under Morgan’s leadership, Bucknell became one of the first two universities in the nation to participate in the Guardian Score law enforcement assessment tool. Public Safety officers now hand out business cards with a Guardian Score QR code following all interactions with members of the community. The QR code leads to a Guardian Score survey that collects feedback on the experience. Morgan reports that data was received from about 230 surveys thus far, representing about a quarter of the people who received cards.

