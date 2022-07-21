MONTANDON — Late night jam sessions and impromptu drum circles were regular occurrences for members of the Crossroads Nazarene Church Youth Group as they took classes and rubbed shoulders with big names from the entertainment industry at Camp Electric, an annual summer camp held at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tenn.
Associate Pastor Janette Berge said she and chaperone Don Brubaker drove youth members Chloe Fox, Liam Cummings, Haley Berge, Emily Berge, Zach Engle, Logan Frantz, Oliver Bonebrake, Jordan Battenburg and Spencer Bridgman 14 hours by van to the five-day Christian music and entertainment camp. There, attendees took classes with industry experts in their chosen creative fields, which included categories like instrumental and vocal music, songwriting, dance and film making.
“The idea behind it is just to help students develop on their gifts and talents and then use them to turn it around and glorify God with it,” explained Janette Berge.
Classes ranged from question and answer sessions outlining the state of the entertainment industry to workshops on the creative process to hands-on instruction in a student’s chosen discipline.
“What I really like about this camp is that it shows you not just something that you would learn in a guitar lesson or a vocal lesson, it really does show you a breakdown of the music industry,” said Haley Berge, who participated in the songwriting track. “So if this truly is something you want to pursue, you can see the steps you have to take to get to the place you want to be.”
In addition to participating in the church’s youth group, many of the attendees are also part of the church’s youth band in some capacity, and the camp, they said, helped them grow their skills and passion for performance.
Engle, who selected film making for his track, said the classes were very hands on, teaching attendees filming and editing techniques before letting them capture footage of the various artists performing at the camp, in order to create promo and highlight reels.
Cummings said the camp offered flexibility for students to take classes that weren’t necessarily part of their chosen track.
“You weren’t restricted to just what you signed up for because they gave us all free time. I didn’t sign up for songwriting but I went to one of the classes during my free time, so I still got that experience,” said Cummings.
“I was torn between going for songwriting or vocals, and when I found out there was a songwriting free time class it made it any easy decision,” echoed Emily Berge, who studied vocal performance.
When students weren’t attending classes or holding sing-a-longs in the university’s dorms, they had the opportunity to participate in activities like guitar battles and Dr. Seuss-themed rap offs. All attendees were broken into four teams, with points awarded to each team for its participation and performance in the activities, and a winning team crowned at the end of the camp.
“Everywhere you walked throughout the campus was like ‘oh here’s a jam session over here, oh there’s a group over here playing guitar, here’s someone making drums out of the rocks right next to them,” said Haley Berge.
Some attendees would drum on walls or light fixtures, and one even led a dining hall flash mob with tunes from a homemade boom box.
The camp, which ran from July 10 to July 14 and hosted more than 900 students from across the country, also featured nightly concerts by artists like We Are Messengers, Coby James and Riley Clemmons, many of whom also served as the instructors that attendees would learn from the next day.
“Our pastor here had me sing the song ‘In Jesus’ Name’ and then a week later I’m working with the artist that wrote that song, that was the coolest thing to me,” said Haley Berge.
Other industry stars that students worked with included singer/songwriter Katy Nichole, singer/pianist Joseph O’Brien, guitarist Noah Henson, guitarist Grant Mickelson and guitarist Tim Rosenau.
