SUNBURY — A new group, Pride of the Susquehanna Valley, was founded about a month ago with a specific vision in mind.
"What we are about is providing safe, all-inclusive spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies," said Gwen Bobbie, a member and co-founder. The group has been preparing for June, which has been dubbed Pride Month.
Robbie noted the acronym LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex and asexual. The word queer could be used to refer to the community for clarity.
Victoria Rosancrans, co-founder and volunteer diversity officer for the City of Sunbury, said Pride of the Susquehanna Valley has applied for nonprofit status.
"It is a general feeling in this area that advocacy for the queer community is needed more and more," Rosancrans said. "I've had several parents come to me saying their kids are being bullied and that there are no resources. We need some safe spaces for them."
Rosancrans said the group has already sponsored events, but a long-term vision includes having safe spaces for kids and adults alike. To date, their all-age drag shows have been met with a positive reaction from people who feel comfortable there.
"They enjoy them and tell us thank you for creating a space and ask us questions," Rosancrans said. "They look up to us and see the courage this group has to be out there, proud and pushing the envelope."
Tequila Daniels, co-founder, said there have been all-age drag shows in Sunbury and Catawissa. He said it illustrates that people need not live behind closed doors
"After the shows someone always reaches out and says thank you," Daniels added. "Thank you for being you and thank you for letting us know it is OK to be ourselves."
Daniels admitted that things have changes, noting that two drag shows in Sunbury attracted a total of 400 people. He added that at one time, such shows would have attracted 400 protesters.
Rosancrans noted that adults also appreciate the openness of community members. She said it's disheartening that there are aging queer individuals in the region that don't feel comfortable and thus remain closeted.
Bobbie said while young people in the queer community can be loud and proud, it is still OK for older men and women to stay private. Rosancrans added that private individuals can serve as allies.
Rosancrans has also worked with young people in the Susquehanna Valley and said youth suicides must stop. She said passage of non-discrimination language in local ordinances and at the state level would go a long way toward making queer community members welcome and safe where they live.
Bobbie added that diversity, equity and inclusion education was the key. Daniels added that self-education could help refute false messages imposed by others.
For Pride Month in Northumberland County, Rosancrans said requests for letters of support or proclamations were sent to 22 townships, 11 boroughs, two cities and county government.
"What we are going to do is have all of those letters and proclamations on display at Pride (in August)," Rosancrans said. "That way the community knows that these are the boroughs and townships that see you and validate you."
Pride Month films start at 7 p.m Wednesdays at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg and include The Times of Harvey Millk (June 1), Pariah (June 8), The Birdcage (June 15), Paris is Burning (June 22) and The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert (June 29).
Northumberland County Pride will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Sunbury Amphitheater, 134 S. Front St., Sunbury. Entertainment, speakers, food and vendors will be featured at the free and family friendly event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.