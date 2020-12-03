WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a grant to Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Milton.
A Head Start grant in the amount of $1,755,707 will be administered by HHS to support Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in early childhood education and development initiatives.
On the awarding of the grants, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement:
“Now more than ever, we must ensure our children are not left behind. Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit plays a critical role in providing quality education to help our children thrive and I am confident that this grant will support its mission and expand its reach in our communities.”
