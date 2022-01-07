HARRISBURG — Preliminary numbers released by the Pa. Game Commission show 3,626 bears were taken during the black bear hunting season.
Lycoming County registered the most bears taken at 212. Potter County had 180 harvested, with Pike and Tioga next at 167 and 165 bears. The rest of the top 10 counties: Clinton, 156; Bradford, 136; Sullivan, 127; Wayne, 120; Centre, 116; and Huntingdon, 115.
Locally, 36 bears were harvested in both Union and Columbia counties, 15 in Northumberland County, six in Snyder County and five in Montour County.
The largest bear taken was 722 pounds out of Franklin County. A 681-pound bruin was taken in Luzerne County and a 667-pound bear in Armstrong County. The game commission reported a 640-pounder taken in Clearfield County and a 640-pounder taken in Lycoming County.
Of the bears taken, 1,314 were harvested during the firearms season, according to the game commission. Over 1,200 were harvested during the combined archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons and 1,103 were harvested during the extended season.
This season’s harvest mirrors recent years. Over 4,600 bruins were harvested in 2019, the most since 4,350 were harvested in 2011. Last year, 3,621 were harvested and in 2018, 3,153 bears were taken.
