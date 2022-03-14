NORTHUMBERLAND — Penn State Extension in Northumberland County is seeking applications for qualified candidates to fill the volunteer role of master food preserver.
The ideal candidate must have experience in: Canning, freezing and drying food at home; an interest in learning more about home food preservation; and a passion for sharing safe, reliable, research-tested information.
Extension educators will train volunteers on research-proven methods for food preservation and safety. Volunteers will help demonstrate food preservation methods during extension classes and events.
This position is unpaid. All volunteers must work under the supervision of an extension educator and provide 20 to 40 hours of program support in the first year and a minimum of 40 hours of volunteer service over two years. The application deadline is April 15. Space is limited.
For more information or to apply, contact Samantha Zlotorzynski, food safety extension educator, at 570-556-4744 or sqz5325@psu.edu.
