Weekender: A lasting legacy

Norman E. Buck

 Provided by Pam Showers

WATSONTOWN — For the past 15 years, an annual golf tournament has not only given participants a good time on the links, but it has also raised funds, giving students in Northumberland and Union counties an opportunity to further their education in the trades.

The annual Norman E. Buck Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Wynding Brook Golf Club, Route 405 north of Milton. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a Shot Gun start at 9. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Norman E. Buck Scholarship Fund.

