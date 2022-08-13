Weekender: A lasting legacy

WATSONTOWN — For the past 15 years, an annual golf tournament has not only given participants a good time on the links, but it has also raised funds, giving students in Northumberland and Union counties an opportunity to further their education in the trades.
The annual Norman E. Buck Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Wynding Brook Golf Club, Route 405 north of Milton. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a Shot Gun start at 9. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Norman E. Buck Scholarship Fund.
Some great prizes will be given away during the tournament, including the opportunity to win a car with a hole-in-one. The car is being provided by Fairfield Chevrolet-Cadillac of Lewisburg. Dixon Golf is also sponsoring games on the course.
The cost of the tournament is $80 per person, or $320 for a four person scramble. The fee includes a continental breakfast, cart/green fees, swag bag, soda, water, hotdogs, a served lunch, and awards ceremony.
Pam Showers, director of the Norman E. Buck Scholarship Fund, said she started working at the Watson Inn six months after Buck opened it in 1991. Thirty years later, she's still there.
Showers said she and Rick Buck, son of the late Norman Buck, set up the foundation in 2006.
"We wanted to keep the legacy of Norm Buck alive in the Watsontown area," Showers said. "Norm always believed in helping the community out, and helping further the education of area youth. The biggest thing was, we didn't want the area to forget about him.
"If you knew Norm Buck, the majority of people loved him," she continued. "He would literally give you the shirt off his back. "We don't want people to forget about him."
Showers said "Norm would be extremely proud but possibly mad" the fund was established."
"Norm was very humble, he was a millionaire but you would never know it," she said.
Over the past 15 years, Showers said the Norman E. Buck Scholarship Fund, has raised more than $108,000, and has gifted 51 scholarships students in the Warrior Run, Milton, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school districts.
"When Norm was alive he had businesses in all those school districts," Showers said. "That's the reason the scholarships are given to students in those districts."
Students wishing to continue their education in the culinary arts, business management, heating and air conditioning, plumbing and the musical arts can apply for scholarship funding through their school district guidance counselors, or they can visit the Watson Inn website to apply.
Showers says there is a real need for help in the areas of plumbing and heating, and culinary arts, and students who have the drive to succeed should apply for the scholarship.
The golf tournament is in need sponsors for door prizes, the lunch and beverage cart, basket raffles and holes.
To become a sponsor contact Showers at the Watson Inn. For registration forms for the tournament, contact Showers or Staci at 570-538-1832.
