MIFFLINBURG — Sewer and water customers will respectively see 3% and 1% rate increases if Mifflinburg Borough Council adopts a 2021 budget as is.
Margaret Metzger, Mifflinburg Borough manager, said making projections for the year was a challenge. A statement posted on the borough website noted budgeted spending will have to be watched carefully or amended to reflect changes.
The current base rate for Mifflinburg Borough sewer customers of $45.15 per month would increase by about $1.35 under the proposed plan. The current borough consumption rate of $5.41 per month per 1,000 gallons would increase by 15 cents if approved.
Water rates for in-borough customers, currently at $4.66 per 1,000 gallons, would increase by about 5 cents per month per 1,000 gallons.
Borough electric rates were unchanged, with monthly residential service remaining at $7.04 per customer. About 13 cents per kilowatt-hour will be charged for the first 500 kwh and about 12 cents per kwh for additional electricity use.
Projected capital projects and major expenses included rebuilding of Walnut Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, curb and corner replacement for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, electrical system and traffic signal upgrades. Main Street program and fire company support were budgeted as well water main replacement, Hickory Street sewer main replacement and other projects.
A 2021 draft budget summary noted a $10.1 million surplus. But a footnote indicated use of some funds in the surplus was restricted from use in general operations by law or specific council action.
Restricted funds included electric capital projects reserve ($3.6 million), capital reserve ($1.1 million), water project reserve ($1.5 million), sewer project reserve ($110,300), liquid fuels ($74,100), electric meter deposits ($160,700), non-uniform pension ($1.2 million) and police pension trust ($1.9 million).
The current draft of the borough budget was posted on the borough website (www.mifflinburgborough.org). Metzger noted a printed copies were available on request at the borough office.
The 2021 spending plan will be considered for final adoption at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at a virtual council meeting.
