District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
LEWISBURG — Shakiel V. Rice, 30, of Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (five counts), stopping, standing, or parking outside a business or residence, and impeding the movement of traffic.
On Nov. 5, police said Rice was found to be unresponsive while behind the wheel of a vehicle at Market and Fourth streets, Lewisburg.
Rice was allegedly found to have marijuana and methamphetamine in his system, and has a blood alcohol concentration of .09%.
Disorderly conduct
LEWISBURG — Dominique A. Rice, 33, of Binghamton, N.Y., has been charged with two counts each of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred Feb. 5 at Town Tavern, Market Street, Lewisburg.
Police said Rice became angry as she felt she wasn't being served in a timely manner, and knocked glasses and cups off of the barn, causing them to break on the floor.
She is then accused of scratching the face of an employee who attempted to escort her out of the business.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Erin R. Doherty, 42, of Michael Lane, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts) and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2:43 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 100 block of Eighth Street, Watsontown.
Police said Doherty was found passed out in her car, blocking traffic along Eighth Street. Her blood allegedly tested positive for fentanyl, methadone and cocaine.
DUI
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence (six counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia have been filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:34 a.m. Nov. 19 along Cameron Avenue, Milton.
Malcolm Kizis, of North Starr Boulevard, Milton, has been charged after allegedly being passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found in possession of a bag of methamphetamine and rolling papers.
Kizis was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .90%, and had his blood test positive for cocaine, THC and methamphetamine.
Simple assault
MILTON — Alexander A. Flores-Taveras, 38, of Milton, has been charged with simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:19 p.m. Feb. 21 at 751 Mahoning St., Milton.
The charges were filed after police said Flores-Taveras allegedly struck a woman multiple times.
Simple assault
MILTON — Barbara M. McManus, 54, of Milton, and William Walter, 56, of Coburn, have each been charged with has been charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as the result of an incident which occurred at 4 p.m. Jan. 31 in the parking lot at CVS, 37 Mahoning St., Milton.
During an argument, troopers said the two assaulted one another.
Possession
MILTON — Charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, required financial responsibility, operation following suspension of registration, and registration and certificate of title required have been filed against Abigail Fetzer, 35, of Mahoning Street, Milton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 6:56 a.m. Jan. 4 at 35 Bound Ave., Milton.
Fetzer was allegedly found to be in possession of 53 marijuana joints.
Possession
NORTHUMBERLAND — Tina L. Persing, 37, of Northumberland, has been charged with the possession of an illegal substance.
The charge was filed following an incident which occurred at 10:44 a.m. Feb. 7 at 502 Lahrs Road, Point Township, Northumberland County. Persing was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
False identification
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Charges of false identification and flight to avoid apprehension have been filed against Devon Bartholomew, 27, of North Seventh Street, Shamokin, after police said he was involved in a two-vehicle crash at 6:53 p.m. Nov. 18 at Routes 405 and 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
The charges were filed after Bartholomew allegedly ran off after providing a false identification to troopers investigating the crash. Troopers said Bartholomew was wanted on warrants out of Northumberland and Luzerne counties.
Invasion of Privacy
NORTHUMBERLAND — Ian C. Edinger, 32, of 12th Street, Northumberland, has been charged with invasion of privacy, interception and criminal use of a communication facility.
The charges were filed as the result of incidents which occurred between January 2015 and December 2016 at 135 12th St., Point Township, Northumberland County.
The charges were filed after police said Edinger disseminated pornographic photos he secretly recorded of a woman.
State Police at Milton
DUI
MILTON — Omar Marrero Sanchez, 43, of Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:19 a.m. Feb. 24 at Broadway and Rose streets, Milton.
Two-vehicle crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:49 a.m. March 1 at Continental Boulevard and Washingtonville Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2000 Ford Explorer driven by Harold Nevius Jr., 72, of Danville, turned into the path of a 2018 Mazda 3 driven by Christine Stroup, 42, of Muncy. Nevius was cited with vehicle turning left.
Receiving stolen property
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an ATV which was recovered at 5 a.m. Feb. 16 near the Holiday Inn, 468 Commerce Park Drive, White Deer Township, Union County.
The ATV was reported as being stolen fro Fletcher Cevel in Dayton, Tenn.
