MILTON — The number of COVID-19 cases and quarantined students continues to grow in the Milton Area School District.
Over the past 14 days leading up to and including Fridsay, Sept. 24, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard reports that 19 Baugher Elementary School students and one teacher have tested positive for the virus. In addition, 50 Baugher students are listed as being quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
Baugher elementary operated on a virtual learning model Thursday and Friday due to the number of COVID cases in the school.
One White Deer elementary student is listed as testing positive for COVID-19, with three students being quarantined.
At the Milton Middle School, six students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days, while 26 students are listed as being quarantined.
Two middle school staff members are listed as testing positive, with one being quarantined.
At the high school, four students and one staff member are listed as testing positive. One student is listed as presumed positive, with nine quarantined.
