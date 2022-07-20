Women voters present award

LEWISBURG — Suzanne Vo, from the Lewisburg Area High School, and Emily M. Seebold, from Mifflinburg Area High School, were recently awarded the Nancy M. Neuman Citizenship Award by the Lewisburg Area League of Women Voters.
Both demonstrated a commitment to advocacy, leadership and inclusion of all individuals.
The Nancy M. Neumann Citizenship Award was established to honor Neumann’s service to democracy, as former national president of the League of Women Voters of the United States. The award recognizes leadership potential and interest in community, national, and international issues.
Vo and Seebold were awarded this honor based on their academic records, service to community and school, a letter of recommendation, and written essays they submitted.
