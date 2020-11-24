MILTON — The Milton Model Train Museum has canceled its holiday season open house events.
Located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, the museum was to have been open Friday evening, Nov. 27, as well as each Saturday and Sunday through the end of the year.
The decision to cancel the open house events was made due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
