LEWISBURG — During the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the public health discussion on protecting the masses centered on building resistance and tolerance to the virus. Now a Bucknell University research team has published a new study that finds a previous bacterial infection increases both their tolerance and resistance to later infection in fruit flies, with higher doses of the earlier infection providing greater protection.

The study’s authors included former and current biology students: Abigail Wukitch, Class of 2022, who now works for the National Institutes of Health; Francesco Satriale, Class of 2019; Alexa Patel, Class of 2022; Grace Ginder, Class of 2025; Emily Van Beek, Class of 2021; former mathematics student Madyline Lawrence, Class of 2021; Professor Owais Gilani, mathematics; and Professor Moria Chambers, biology. They just published the study in Infection and Immunity, a medical journal published by the American Society for Microbiology.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.