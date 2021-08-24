Union County, holding company agree in principle on sale

LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners on Tuesday agreed a sale of most of the southern portion of the Great Stream Commons Industrial Park (GSC) should go forward.
Commissioners approved an initial purchase and sale agreement for $9.2 million with PNK Holdings LLC for 157.9 acres of the park in Gregg Township. It is near a similar acquisition of acreage by River Run Foods.
"This is a first step," said Shawn McLaughlin, Union County planning and economic development director. "It is not a guarantee that the sale will go through."
McLaughlin said the buyer will have 90 days to determine if they want to complete the sale. During that time, he expected "due diligence" to be pursued.
Commissioner Stacy Richards noted that GSC, a total of more than 600 acres, was bought by Union County in 1995 to stop the development of the hazardous waste incinerator. The acreage has been improved though the sale of bonds, of which about $5.9 million is still outstanding.
Commissioner Jeff Reber, vice chair, said they would proceed with caution. But the first step toward retiring the debt associated with GSC has been taken. He was confident covenants in place through Gregg Township and the county would allow for a degree of oversight.
"You're not going to see another waste incinerator," Reber said. "If they meet the covenants (we) are just happy to provide some opportunity and some jobs in the area."
Chairman Preston Boop, who appeared via phone, noted the county acquired GSC after the Union County Industrial Development Corporation ran out of money.
Boop said the county then imposed a debt tax to pay the outstanding bond issues. He looked forward to the time when enough GSC acreage could be sold to remove the burden of that debt.
McLaughlin noted PNK Holdings was an international developer. He said the company had holdings in the Hazelton and Atlanta (Ga.) areas which included buildings built on speculation of occupancy. In other places, PNK has graded and prepared sites for other clients.
Should the nearly 160 acres be transferred to PNK Holdings, Richards said only three lots would remain for sale.
