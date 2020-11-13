Synchronous learning concerns at Warrior Run

TURBOTVILLE — A “large percentage” of students enrolled in synchronous learning through the Warrior Run School District did not pass end-of-semester exams, according to Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack.
Hack expressed concerns about synchronous learning during a board committee session held recently via Zoom.
“This is not just a Warrior Run problem,” Hack said. “We are in the process of trying to figure out how to get (the students) back in school. They are not learning at home.”
Hack indicated many students who enrolled in the synchronous learning option did so for reasons other than being concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak.
As of Oct. 31, Hack reported that 1,256 students are attending classes in person in the district. In addition, 130 are attending classes in real time online, through the new synchronous learning option.
Of the 130 students attending classes synchronously, Hack said the majority are from the middle and high school. Just 17 students in kindergarten through third grade are enrolled in the synchronous option.
Eighty-eight students are enrolled in Warrior Run’s cyber charter school.
Hack also reported that 47 students who live within the district are enrolled in cyber charter schools other than Warrior Run’s. The district is required to pay the tuition for those students to attend the cyber schools.
According to data presented during the meeting, regular education students who live within the Warrior Run district are enrolled in the following schools: Agora Cyber, four students; Commonwealth Connections, 23 students; PA Cyber, 10 students; Reach Cyber School, one student; and Susq-Cyber, one student.
In addition, special education students living within the district are attending the following schools: Commonwealth Connections, four students; and PA Cyber, four students.
For regular education students, each noted school charges $10,280 tuition per student. For special education students, the noted schools each charge $19,584 tuition per student.
Hack said tuition rates for cyber school students vary based on the school districts in which the students reside.
The Warrior Run School District expects to pay $557,592 in tuition during the 2020-2021 school year for students attending outside cyber schools.
If the 47 students attending outside cyber schools would enroll in Warrior Run’s cyber school, Hack said the district would save $463,592.
Theresa Bartholomew, the district’s director of Educational Programs, said the majority of students enrolled in outside cyber schools have been attending those schools for more than five years.
Hack expressed frustration at the large budgets being amassed by cyber schools, at the cost of public schools.
According to Hack, one cyber school spends $8 million annually on advertising, while another has a $90 million fund balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.