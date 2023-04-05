TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School has announced its Students of the Month for March.
Sage Dunkleberger, the daughter of Robert and Nina Dunkleberger, has been named Outstanding Senior.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 10:03 pm
Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 10:03 pm
TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School has announced its Students of the Month for March.
Sage Dunkleberger, the daughter of Robert and Nina Dunkleberger, has been named Outstanding Senior.
She volunteers with the United Way and Special Education Field Day, and works at Old Navy. She enjoys traveling, visiting national parks, reading, hiking and running.
Sage hopes to obtain a PhD, and become a professor or anthropologist.
Pamela Hornberger has been named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Lisa Miller and Dalyn Hornberger.
She volunteers at Turbotville Elementary School, and works at UPMC Skilled Nursing in Muncy. She is involved in cheerleading, serving as captain of the cheer team during football season.
Pamela plans to major in Early Childhood Education at Bloomsburg University.
Holly Hollenbach, daughter of Wendy Hollenbach, has been named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
She has traveled on a Healthy Ninos Honduras medical mission trip, Belize mission trip, and has been involved with Community Mennonite Fellowship Youth Group, Hope Community Church as a worship leader and Painting Hope Community Church.
Holly works at Tice Spinello Painting, and plans to become a foreign missionary.
Ethan Gorton has been named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month. He is the son of Jeffrey and Kathy Gorton, and enjoys classic car restoration, hunting and fishing.
He works at Fick’s Hardware, and plans to obtain his CDL and find employment in the railroad industry.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.