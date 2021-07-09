NESCOPECK — Almost immediately after the 23rd Briggs Farm Blues Festival was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers decided they would hold the event this year no matter what, said festival founder and President Richard Briggs.
“We also decided not to consider not doing it,” Briggs said. “That way we were able to move forward full steam ahead without reservations. And that worked out for us. I mean, if we had not done that, I think we would have been maybe more cautious about marketing and more cautious about decisions we made.
“And since we didn’t do that and we went full steam ahead, it worked out well. Very well.”
How well? When the festival opened Thursday, it included a new main stage and watching area twice the size of the former setup; new programming; a vendor selection nearly 50% larger and even — for the first time — beer sales.
Headlined by 2021 Blues Music Awards Artist of the Year Shemekia Copeland and top artists Ana Popovic, Victor Wainright and Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials and Vanessa Collier, more than 20 performances will take place on two stages over three days at the 40-acre Briggs Farm. The festival continues today and Saturday.
“Our audience was growing,” festival spokeswoman Maegan Beishline said. “And one of the things that’s lovely about our festival is that it’s relaxed, casual and you don’t feel crammed in. And I think our team recognized after 2019 that if we wanted to maintain that atmosphere, we had to grow a little bit.”
Crowds coming back
The festival, which in previous years has drawn audiences of more than 3,000 a day over its weekend run, already has sold half the grounds’ capacity, Beishline said.
“Our ticket sales have been extremely healthy,” she said. “And many have never been here before, so people who maybe hadn’t been looking for this sort of thing in the past are looking for it now, and we’re on track to have a very, very strong attendance this year.”
The festival added more than 6 acres to its camping area, all of which it expects to fill, festival co-owner Dylan Briggs said. A thousand camping tickets already had been sold as of last weekend, Briggs said.
Despite lingering concerns about coronavirus, patrons have come running back, festival organizers said.
“I would say we have not seen hesitancy at all,” Beishline said with a laugh. “The response we’ve seen is not hesitancy. It’s showing a readiness and an excitement to be back and doing things with other people.”
Richard Briggs said, “I think the reason the camping tickets are so strong is because people want to make a whole encompassing event out of it — not just go for a show. This is like a whole community of like-minded people getting together and enjoying the whole situation …the whole community atmosphere aspect of it.”
Artists excited — and
exciting artists
Blues festival organizers said it’s not only patrons who are anxious to return. It’s artists, too.
All headliners, except for one, who had been scheduled for the ill-fated 2020 festival agreed to return for this year, organizers said.
“Bands generally really loved playing here at Briggs Farm anyhow, just because the audience is so receptive to them,” Richard Briggs said. “They all are really excited about coming, getting back to normal, starting to get their finances together and get things moving again.”
The open slot in the lineup was filled by fast-rising blues singer-saxophone player Vanessa Collier, who in 2019 and 2020 won the Blues Music Award for Instrumental — Horn.
The festival had tried to book her in 2020, but she already was scheduled for another show, said Dylan Briggs. This year, she’s available and will be the first act on the new stage at 4 p.m. Friday.
New stage, other changes
Dylan Briggs said organizers already had decided that with growing audiences, “we had to change the design of the stage” for 2020. They’ve been working on it ever since, “We’re very excited to show that off.”
Doubling the stage size also meant doubling the viewing area, with better sightlines, Briggs said.
Other areas of Briggs Farm also have expanded, including the vendor area, which has added 26 stands for a total of 80.
There again will be clothes, records, hand-crafted instruments, jewelry, information and more, but one area that will expand significant will be food, Beishline said.
“We’ve had food there before, but we’ve invited more food vendors in this year to make it a little more diverse and have a few more options,” she said. “I think all the vendors there will be very successful this year.”
Perhaps the biggest vendor change will be, for the first time, beer sales from Berwick Brewery.
“People can still bring their own, though — that’s important to emphasize,” Dylan Briggs said. Glass bottles still are prohibited.
New programming, and
coming back
There also will be changes in programming. On the secondary Back Porch stage, in addition to single artists, for the first time this year there will be an open jam at 6 p.m. Friday, led by harmonicist James Owens, a festival fixture and “a good friend of ours, very charismatic guy,” Beishline said. The idea, she said, was “to kind of engage the audience a little bit.”
“They typically, in the past, have gotten together on their own in the campground and had jams, made music,” Beishline said. “But we said, ‘Why not invited them on the Back Porch stage and let’s do it all together?’”
Another new offering will be The Sound of Music Collective, a music school in Williamsport, that “ takes super-duper musically talented kids and really hones their craft.” The school’s blues band will perform at 4:45 p.m. Friday on the Back Porch stage.
The changes are just another example of how Briggs Farm Blues Festival is not only back, but has grown this year, organizers said.
“Year by year, you kind of take an inventory of what the festival was like and what was great and what we need to keep doing and preserve and what needs to expand and develop a little bit,” Beishline said. “This was just one of those natural, ‘OK, it’s time to expand and develop the steps.’ It was just time.”
Richard Briggs said the revival of the festival is symbolic of the return to life after the pandemic.
“Thursday night is gonna be a really special night,” he said.
