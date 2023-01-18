Foundation awards student scholarships

WILLIAMSPORT — Four landscape/plant production technology students at Pennsylvania College of Technology have been awarded a total of $9,500 in 2022-2023 scholarships from the PLNA Foundation.
The Penn College recipients are: Sophia G. Wiest, of Butler, $3,000; Ian A. Folsom, of Williamsport, and Grace E. Maneval, of Montgomery, $2,500 each; and Erin S. Carey, of Lewisburg, $1,500.
Wiest is a repeat winner, having been awarded $3,000 during the 2021-22 academic year.
“We truly value the support of PLNA for these scholarships. It goes a long way in helping these students achieve their goals, which is to become leaders in our industry,” said Carl J. Bower Jr., assistant professor of horticulture. “These four students have what it takes to do just that, and it’s a pleasure to be a part of their journey.”
The PLNA Foundation is a component of the Pennsylvania Landscape and Nursery Association, the leading trade organization representing the commonwealth’s $6.8 billion green industry.
Its scholarship program is open to students from Penn College, Penn State, Delaware Valley University and Temple University’s Ambler campus.
Including the latest round, 10 Penn College students have been awarded scholarships in the past six years, not counting alumni recipients as they furthered their education at Penn State.
