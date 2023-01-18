Foundation awards student scholarships

PLNA Foundation scholarship recipients, from left, Ian A. Folsom, of Williamsport; Grace E. Maneval, of Montgomery; Erin S. Carey, of Lewisburg; and Sophia G. Wiest, of Butler.

 PROVIDED BY CARL J. BOWER JR./PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Four landscape/plant production technology students at Pennsylvania College of Technology have been awarded a total of $9,500 in 2022-2023 scholarships from the PLNA Foundation.

The Penn College recipients are: Sophia G. Wiest, of Butler, $3,000; Ian A. Folsom, of Williamsport, and Grace E. Maneval, of Montgomery, $2,500 each; and Erin S. Carey, of Lewisburg, $1,500.

