MILTON — With the prevalence of the Delta variant, Evangelical Community Hospital has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 patients in recent days, according to hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker.
Currently, Aucker said 20 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19.
"This is a big spike in where we had been," Aucker said.
She was the keynote speaker during Monday's Milton Rotary Club meeting, and noted that recently there were no patients hospitalized with the virus.
Of the 20 who are hospitalized, Aucker said eight are in the intensive care unit, with one on a ventilator.
In addition, she noted that 10 of the hospitalized are over 60, with seven being between the ages of 40 and 60. The remainder are under 40.
The rise in hospitalized patients is in line with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) numbers which Aucker said indicate there is a "substantial spread" of COVID-19 in the five-county area surrounding the hospital.
With the increase in cases, Aucker said there has also been a rise in demand for individuals asking to be tested for the virus.
"We've had a lot of phone calls since school started," she noted.
In response to the increased demand for testing, Aucker said the hospital opted to re-open its testing site at St. Mary and North 15th streets in Lewisburg. The site is open from 7 to 11 a.m. weekdays.
Aucker said the site re-opened Monday, and within the first hour 10 people had already been tested there.
She noted that tests are also available in the hospital's reparatory clinic, and in provider's offices.
Aucker addressed her recent decision to mandate COVID-19 testing among unvaccinated employees, beginning in October.
"The data shows unvaccinated people remain the greatest concern," she said. "Personally, I believe it's your ethical position when you work in health care to not make those people sick that you are caring for."
Aucker said 63% of the hospital's workforce is unvaccinated, accounting for 505 workers.
Taking into account that not every worker reports each day, she anticipates the hospital will have to administer 300 to 350 COVID-19 tests to unvaccinated employees each day. Each test costs $10 to administer.
She said the hospital is of a size which it will be able to manage administering the daily tests.
"I've had many employees talk to me as to why they've made the decision (to not be vaccinated) and I respect that," Aucker added.
She reported the hospital is preparing to administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination booster shots to individuals eight months after they were fully vaccinated.
However, she said there are unanswered questions about booster eligibility as the hospital has not received guidance on administering the boosters.
"Moderna hasn't gotten permission yet (for a booster)," Aucker explained. "Pfizer has. What if a Moderna person comes for a Pfizer booster?"
An update on the hospital's recently completed $72 million Patient Room Improvement, Modernization and Enhancement (PRIME) project was provided by Aucker.
Through the project, she said 88 private patient rooms were added.
"When you are at a hospital and at your worst, the last thing you want to have to share is a room," she noted.
In addition to the patient rooms, she said 26 isolation rooms were added.
Currently, Aucker said the hospital is working on a master plan to outline how empty space created as a result of the PRIME building project will be used.
"We have a focus on women's health," she said. "That's the next part of our master plan."
In addition, Aucker said the hospital's cardiovascular program has been expanding. Also of note, she said the hospital's Professional Building was built in the 1970s and is in need of being renovated.
Over the past year, she said the hospital has purchased a new $1 million MRI machine, added a more robust pain management program, launched a COVID-19 rehabilitation program and hired eight new physicians.
In addition to the presentation by Aucker, the Milton Rotary Club on Monday was introduced to Morgan Dreisbach.
The club is sponsoring Dreisbach in the Milton Harvest Festival Princess Pageant, to be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Milton Area High School auditorium.
The Milton Rotary Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church.
