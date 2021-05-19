MIDDLEBURG — Magisterial District Judge Lori Hackenberg was joyous after Primary Election Day results unofficially gave her a win in the Republican primary for 17th District Court of Common Pleas judge.
"Overwhelming support of the Republican Party, I'm very pleased with the results," Hackenberg said. "It was a wonderful, wonderful day."
Lori Hackenberg, an attorney and Middleburg based magisterial district judge, won the Republican primary for the judciial nomination. Republicans over 51 districts in Union and Snyder counties favored Hackenberg over Brian Kerstetter by an unoffical count of 6,432 to 4,476.
Though unofficial results indicated Brian Kerstetter won the Democratic primary by a narrow margin, Hackenberg was encouraged by the numbers as she awaited official results.
Unoffical results in the Democratic primary were perhaps too close to call late in the evening. But Kerstetter, Snyder County assitant district attorney, garnered 1,983 votes to 1,931 for Hackenberg in those 51 districts.
In the 26 Districts of Union County, Democrats picked Kerstetter, 1,365 to 966 over Hackenberg. Union County Republicans favored Hackenberg, 2,785 to 2,286.
"I think it is clear from Republican votes and turnout that I have overwhelming support there," Hackenberg concluded. "Tonight's a win."
A judge in the Court of Common Pleas, elected to a 10-year term, is paid $186,665 annually. Michael T. Hudock, current president judge, chose to not seek retention.
