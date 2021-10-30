LEWISBURG — Activity connected with the Market Street Mask-a-rade for 2021 will include real trick-or-treating.
The Market Street Mask-a-rade, a Halloween weekend experience, will be rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 along Market Street, Lewisburg.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, said the second year for the festive event should be more satisfying as there was a more cautious atmosphere a year ago.
"(People) get to stop at the different places and trick-or-treat for candy," Ruby said of 2021. "Last year we handed out bags of candy in the park, which as done to avoid having people go door-to-door in town."
Businesses were all for having the Mask-a-rade one day before "official" trick-or-treating on Halloween, Ruby noted. Though some businesses may ask people to wait at the door, they will still be handing out treats. Ruby recalled that not all stores were open to customers a year ago.
A fortune teller was on the schedule at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. A "live cam" with color commentary for visitors to the orange carpet will again be featured.
Signs were posted identifying over 25 locations participating in the trick-or-treat portion of the Mask-a-rade. The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA), East Buffalo Township (EBT) and Lewisburg Borough will be set up near the Post Office Building with
Photo-op backdrops at the Barnes and Nobel Bucknelll University and the Lewisburg Hotel will be set up courtesy of Ard's Farm.
Farmhouse Fancy, The Scratching Post, Daisylace Boutique, the LDP, Open Discourse Coalition, Landis Originals, Jordanna Adams, First National Bank, The Mercantile, Leslie's Closet and Pizza Phi were listed among participants.
Wilson Ross, Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate, Lewisburg Delicatessen, The Cookie Dude, Brushstrokes, Purity Candy, Gingerbread House/Retrah/Dwellings, Open Door Gallery, Black Dog Jewelers, the Bull Run Tap House and the Good Time Barbershop were also official triick-or-treat stops.
