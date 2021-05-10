WATSONTOWN — The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival will be held nightly June 14-19, in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
The carnival will include food, games and nightly entertainment.
Entertainment will be on stage from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 18, and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The schedule includes: Monday, June 14, G.C. and Company; Tuesday, June 15; Lite Switch; Wednesday, June 16, Cosmic Jelly; Thursday, June 17, Frank Wicher Band; Friday, June 18, Old School Band; and Saturday, June 19, Lucky Afternoon.
A horseshoe tournament will take place Friday, June 18. Registration will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., with the tournament beginning at 6. A corn hole tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 19. Registration will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., with the tournament starting at 6.
The fireman's parade will form at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the former Watsontown Elementary School building. The parade will move along Main Street at 5 p.m.
