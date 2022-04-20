LEWISBURG — Action was taken Tuesday night which could again grant permission for people to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors on and around downtown's primary commercial street.
Lewisburg Borough Council directed Solicitor Andy Lyons to prepare verbiage which would permit open containers outdoors from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily on Market Street from Seventh to Front streets and from Cherry to White Pine alleys.
Hufnagle Park, a borough park facility, would be excluded from the relaxed enforcement of the open container ordinance.
The suspension has generally been favored as a way to boost warm-weather restaurant traffic. But it was noted that a previous suspension of the ordinance covered longer time daily time periods.
“When you had done the original resolution, it was from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.,” replied Bill Lowthert, borough manager. “The police and the bars noted it was just too late and could (we) scale it back a bit. We scaled it back to 9 p.m. and it seemed to work very well.”
Lyons explained the move would only renew the temporary suspension of the ordinance which had previously expired.
Council members sought clarification of parts of the ordinance which prohibits open containers of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. There was concern that a suspension would allow open containers held by passengers in moving vehicles.
Jordi Comas, Ward 2 representative and council vice president, asked if a maximum quantity carried ought to be included similar to state rules which put a cap on the quantity of beverage which may be bought and taken away from a bar or restaurant.
Lyons said council could adjust or clarify the suspension as needed before it is brought back for a vote.
Council passed authorization with a voice vote. Marlene Lira, Ward 4 representative, dissented.
Elsewhere, Lyons was authorized to take actions necessary to increase the parking meter fine from $8 to $10 per ticket if paid within 48 hours. It was raised from $5 in 2015.
Dave Gutelius Excavating was awarded a bid for 2022 street and alley work in the borough. The $116,066.60 contract will be paid for primarily from the Liquid Fuels Fund.
An informational item noted that the Planning and Public Works Committee agreed that borough staff should prepare a large-scale road patching project for later in 2022. Costs, estimated at $50,000 to $100,000, would be covered by the Liquid Fuels Fund or American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Council approved a measure to end the emergency declaration associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was noted facial covering was still required in council chambers during public meetings and when the space was used by community groups.
Debra Sulai, Ward 3 representative and council president, added that coronavirus was still present and appropriate caution should be taken.
Council also approved a cable franchise agreement with Service Electric Cablevision as prepared and recommended by the Cohen Law Group.
The resignation of Elijah Farrell, Ward 4 representative, was accepted. Council directed borough staff to advertise the open spot on the council.
Open positions on the Planning Commission, HARB board, Zoning Hearing Board alternate and Shade Tree Commission will also be advertised.
Lira and Secretary Jacquline Anders attended remotely. Mayor Kendy Alvarez was absent from the Tuesday night council meeting.
