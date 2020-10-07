LEWISBURG — A good portion of Tuesday’s online Union County Election Board meeting addressed fears.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, said online questions were numerous. He observed some participants appeared anxious over when mail-in ballots would be received.
“(Ballots) are not particularly late,” Katherman said. “In many elections going back to 10 or 11 years ago, we have not gotten them out earlier than this date.”
Katherman said publicity via the news media has added to anxiety over the postal service and other matters.
“They’re worried about everything,” Katherman said of the mood. “The simple answer is when you get the ballot, vote it, mail it or deliver it to me in person.”
Katherman reiterated that mailed ballots first needed to be put in the supplied secrecy envelope, then into the return envelope which is signed. A ballot can be mailed back or dropped off at the Union County Government Center.
Other issues included security on Election Day and fears associated by some that militia-style groups would somehow interfere. Katherman said he was not worried that some people would block the way for others to come and vote.
“We will be in contact with the sheriff’s offices, we always are,” Katherman said. “We’ll talk with the (district attorney) and they can talk to all the law enforcement people. If there is an issue, we would respond to it.”
One participant asked if Union County commissioners would issue a statement regarding election security. Katherman said it was unclear what commissioners would do, but they were welcome to do just that.
Electioneering also came up during the discussion, a topic which Katherman said has been part of every class the county holds for poll workers.
He stressed that a poll worker may not wear a campaign button, hat, shirt or other item.
However, according to a long-standing policy, a voter in the polling place is free to wear campaign material with a provision that there be no electioneering.
“There is no problem,” Katherman said. “You will not be removed from the polling location unless you decide to start electioneering in someone’s face, up close and personal. Then I have a problem.”
Katherman noted electioneering does not necessarily need to be verbal to impose a political view on someone else in line.
