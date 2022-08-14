Golf tournament raises $50,000

Cornerstone Independent Asset Management served as the main sponsor of this year’s Evangelical Golf Classic supporting Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. The Cornerstone team of Trevor Reid, Skip Cowen, JP Cavaliere and Brian Bobeck stand with Kendra Aucker, center, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.

 Provided by Deanna Hollenbach/Evangelical Community Hospital

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic Friday, Aug. 5, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Selinsgrove.

One-hundred-ninety golfers raised $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS).

