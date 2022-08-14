Golf tournament raises $50,000

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic Friday, Aug. 5, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Selinsgrove.
One-hundred-ninety golfers raised $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic Friday, Aug. 5, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Selinsgrove.
One-hundred-ninety golfers raised $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS).
Awards were given to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon flights.
Morning winners were: First flight,W&L Dealerships, SunStone Consulting, and Bucknell University; second flight, Silvertip Inc., Apple/Community Giving Foundation foursome, and Bingaman & Son Lumber Inc.
Afternoon winners were: First flight, the twosome of Lloyd and Bloom; 3B Consultant Services Inc. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust; second flight, the Zarick foursome, the Samuelson foursome, and Stahl Sheaffer Engineering, LLC.
Specialty contest winners were: Max Wrobel and Nate Luce, closest to the flag; Rachel Herb, Judi Karr, Tom Rambo and Ed Piccolo, closest to the line; and Kelly Geise, Jennifer Wakeman, Dan Wirnsberger and Nate Luce, longest drive. Putting contest winners were Brad Lawton and Corey Naylor.
Held annually, the Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians at the scene of an emergency. These emergency responders also provide patient information to Emergency Department personnel before the patient arrives at the Hospital.
“Over its history, the Golf Classic has brought in-more than $1,189,855. We are extremely grateful to the sponsors, participants, and donors whose contributions make the tournament a great success; this event is about more than just a day on the golf course, it’s about providing necessary funds to support lifesaving services,” said Donna Schuck, associate vice president of Philanthropy and Donor Relations at Evangelical.”
ERMMS staff answer more than 13,000 calls per year, with 50% of those being medical emergencies, 40% being trauma and 10% classified as other.
All ERMMS paramedics are nationally registered and cover territories in Hummels Wharf, Middleburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, New Columbia, Port Trevorton, Watsontown, White Deer Township and the surrounding areas.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.