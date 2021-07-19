MILTON — A strong line of thunderstorms swept through the Central Susquehanna Valley Saturday evening, causing numerous trees to fall.
The Milton Fire Department and Department of Public Works responded to the 200 block of North Front Street, where a tree fell against a home. Shortly after freeing up from that location, the fire department was called to Spottswood Drive, where a transformer caught on fire in the midst of the storm.
The Turbot Township Volunteer Fire Company reported responding to 13 different calls as a result of the storm, all involving trees and wires being knocked down due to the weather. Among the calls, the department responded to help remove a tree which fell against a home along Boiardi Lane.
On Sunday afternoon, area departments continued to respond to reports of transformer fires or utility wires down. Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company responded to one such call in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. The Warrior Run Area Fire Department responded to a similar call along Interstate 180, near the Susquehanna Trail, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
There were no reports of injuries.
As of Sunday afternoon, PPL Electric Utilities reported 30 customers in upper Northumberland County being without power due to weather-related issues.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) reported clearing numerous downed trees from the Hess Recreation Area, North Branch Canal and Montour Preserve. The organization reported Sunday that the Hess Loop Trail was cleared and reopened for use.
“The trail remains wet and muddy in the typical areas along the Robbins Trail segment,” MARC reported, in a social media post.
MARC advised the public to avoid all of the noted areas on Sunday.
“Trails, lawns and all other areas are extremely wet and multiple hazards are known to exist,” MARC wrote. “Avoid these sits (Sunday) while cleanup, repairs and evaluations are ongoing and to prevent additional damages to excessively wet areas.”
It later posted that debris was cleared from the Montour Preserve’s Goose Woods Trail, as well as the parking areas.
“Significant work remains to be done on all other trails and areas,” MARC posted on social media. “Visitors are cautioned that work is expected to continue through at least Tuesday.”
