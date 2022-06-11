Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Mattison Ishman, 30, of Milton, and Samantha Smartschan, 27, of Milton.
• Garrett Moser, 27, of Watsontown, and Gabrielle Phillips, 26, of Watsontown.
• Brett Norman, 55, of Beavertown, and Alecia Gold, 38, Muncy.
• Jamie Hynoski, 47, of Sunbury, and Joshua Lauver, 43, of Sunbury.
• Erika Landis, 23, of Frederick, Md., and Charles Hommey, 26, of Frederick, Md.
• Amy Zigarski, 45, of Sunbury, and Rafael Charriez, 32, of Sunbury.
• Brian Mace Sr., 61, of Newtown Square, and Yessenia Manriquez Garrido, 43, of Strong.
• Brianna Bailey, 27, of Mount Carmel, and Justin Pellowski, 30, of Mount Carmel.
• Edward Kerner, 54, of Mount Carmel, and Robin Evans, 55, of Mount Carmel.
• Michael Navarrete, 23, of Sunbury, and Noris Garmendia Ramierez, 23, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Edwin L. Johansen estate, Douglas E. Johansen exeuctor and Karen M. Johansen executor to Douglas E. Johansen and Karen M. Johansen, property in Milton, $1.
• Dennis L. Rupert and Bonnie L. Rupert to April A. Hess, property in Milton, $1.
• Connie J. Clewell to Clewell Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Connie J. Clewell, Amy J. Goodwin trustee and J. Nathan Clewell trustee, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Stone Fortress Residential LLC to Heather Foulds, property in Milton, $200,000.
• John C. Taylor Jr. and Robin M. Taylor to Colton J. Taylor, property in Milton, $1.
• Davis and Wagner Inc., Brookside Homes DBA, Steven J. Wagner and Randy D. Davis to Levert V. Rice and Stephanie A. Rice, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Laura F. Clemens, laura F. Lapp and Gary L. Lapp to Melanie McGary and Cory McGary, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Marvin D. Hostetler and Dorothy J. Hostetler to Henry S. Yoder and Regina R. Yoder, property in Lewis Township, $127,000.
• Doris J. Holmes to Joshua Lynch and Brittany Lynch, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Virginia F. Azinger estate, Matthew F. Azinger, Marc C. Azinger, Richard Michael Azinger and Linette M. Azinger to Jacqueline L. Vincent, property in Milton, $1.
• Brent J. Kline and Amanda L. Kline to Matthew T. Jantzi and Zachary H. Lapp, property in Milton, $1.
• Patricia A. Fleeger, Thomas R. Fleeger, John R. Moser Jr., Peggy A. Moser, Dale E. Moser, Richard L. Moser, Gail E. Moser and Sharon K. Wallace to Richard L. Moser and Gail E. Moser, propertyin Lewis Township, $1.
• Ginny L. Miller and Judith A. Costello to Ginny L. Miller and Judith A. Costello, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Susan Ann Nicholson, Susan Ann Dobeck and Robert A. Dobeck to Susan Ann Dobeck and Robert A. Dobeck, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Sherry L. Hubler to Ryan Verdekal, property in Coal Township, $76,000.
• Michael C. Hart by agent and Mary T. Hart agent and individually to Jonas Z. King, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Irvin l. Reibsome estate and John P. Reibsome to Nicholas E. Stine, property in Riverside, $78,000.
• Randall L. Ross to GCG Properties 1 E LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Sarah Rivera to Camplan Administrator FBO RO80521 02 IRA, property in Shamokin, $14,000.
• Rafael E. Baez and Griselda Baez to John E. Savitski and Jennifer Holtzapple, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• David Wayne Fidler and Marilyn G. Fidler to Donald Jason Spotts and Erin Nicole Spotts, property in Ralpho Township, $360,000.
• Dolores J. Brown by agent and Cory Thomas Paczkoskie agent to Han Yan, property in Shamokin, $58,000.
• Virginia B. Hertzog by agent, Jenny L. Miller agent and Ginny L. Frederick agent to John D. Merroth Jr. and Brianna Roper, property in Shamokin Township, $227,000.
• Joshua R. Mowery and Joanna M. Mowery to Heidi M. Ross, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Patrick M. Mack, Jane I. Mack, Kathleen A. Scharff, Patrick Scharff and Mary Jean Rosini to William John Klemick, property in Shamokin, $64,000.
• Ashley N. Gill to Leroy Stoltzfus and Rachel Marie Stoltzfus, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Thealo Mae Rivera estate, Theola M. Gittens-Rivera and Mark Gittens to Brian J. Ross, property in Upper Augusta Township, $220,000.
• Bonita B. Campbell, Randall J. Campbell, Loretta L. Garside and Ross D. Garside to Aaron M. Campbell and Shannon B. Campbell, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Leann F. Pottorff to Fockler Living Trust, McDale Fockler trustee and Margaret Fockler trustee, property in Caol Township, $1.
• Cameron Turk to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Cameron Turk to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Cameron Turk to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Carol M. Kovaschetz to Ethan A. Oakes, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Franklin H. Barnhart and Suzanne L. Barnhart to Dustin Ulrich, property in Sunbury, $1.
• George E. Stiely Sr. estate and George E. Stiely Jr. exeuctor to Virginia L. Long, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Martha Belle Wolfe estate, Martha Belle Conrad Wolf and Wayne M. Wolf executor to James J. Donchez and Tracey L. Sampson, property in Rockefeller Township, $21,000.
• Eric D. Stahl, Kelly A. Austin and Kelly A. Stahl to Eric D. Stahl and Kelly A. Stahl, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Michael E. Jones and Lorene P. Jones to Andrew W. Schulein and Jodi A. Schulein, propertyin Coal Township, $175,000.
• Edna M. Seitz to Pine Hurst Acres Properties LLC, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Colleen Dhapman and James Thomas Johnson Jr. to David L. Kerstetter and Gemma Kerstetter, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Jennifer L. Berkoski and Joseph S. Jones to Jennifer L. Berkoski and Joseph S. Jones, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Jose N. Molina Diaz and Dilver M. Diaz to Dilver M. Diaz and Gabriella Emma Escobar Molina, property in Sunbury, $500.
• Donald E. Delsite Jr. to 3M Flip Investors, property in Shamokin, $27,000.
• Steven J. Gallie and Victoria L. Gallie, to 3M Flip Investors, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Delsite Realty LLC to Abner A. Lopez Martinez, property in Coal Township, $6,000.
• Delsite Realty LLC to Esmerlin M. Pena Santana and William Devargas, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
• Ralph Good to Genesis Espinal Lopez, property in Mount Carmel, $34,900.
• Timothy B. Krebs and Janine Krebs to Timothy B. Krebs and Janine Krebs, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• John K. Shipman and Bonnie L. Shipman to John K. Shipman and Bonnie L. Shipman Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Cathy S. Geiger trustee, SandraL. Sahl trustee and Karin L. Shiman trustee, property in Sunbury, $1.
• James Kelly buchanan to Jesse Ravelo, property in Sunbury, $1.
• David P. Snyder and Dena M. Snyder to David P. Snyder, property in Northumberland, $1.
• David P. Snyder and Ruth Y. Snyder to Carol M. Kovaschetz, property in Northumberland, $128,000.
• Luis A. Santiago to Alana Disla, property in Sunbury, $59,500.
'• Sharon D. comes by agent, Sharon D. Miller and Betty M. Schaffner agent to James A. Yocum and Mara L. Carpenter, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $82,000.
• Brian K. Seebold and Barbara A. Seebold to LMJJ Sterling Silver Properties LLC, propertyin Shamokin, $1.
• Robert E. Diehl Jr. and Wendy L. Diehl to Robert E. Diehl Jr. and Wendy L. Diehl, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Robert E. Diehl Jr. and Wendy L. Diehl to Robert E. Diehl III and Michael I. Diehl, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Brian E. Hubler and Margaret Lynn Hubler to Jonathan E. Zeigler and Danielle M. Zeigler, property in Ralpho Township, $49,000.
• Timothy W. Clark and Susan M. Clark to Tina Grace Ladd, property in Sunbury, $77,000.
• Elizabeth Kapuchinski, Elizabeth Bergeron and Reid Bergeron to Reid Bergeron and Elizabeth L. Bergeron, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Richard D. Zewlinski and Annmarie L. Zelinski to Annmarie L. Zelinski, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Jeffrey C. Kahler and Mindy L. Kahler to Jeffrey C. Kahler and Mindy L. Kahler, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• William Terry Leslie Jr. to James Griffenberg, property in Coal Township, $170,000.
